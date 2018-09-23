Boy kidnapped for ransom found dead

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A five year old boy who was earlier kidnapped for ransom was dead on Saturday. According to details, Ahmed Riaz s/o Muhammad Riaz (5) went missing a couple of days ago while playing outside his home in Dadowali village in the limits of the Begowala police station. Later on the kidnapper demanded Rs 500000 as ransom via mobile phone from the father of Ahmed for his release. via mobile phone.

The father of the kidnapped boy agreed to pay Rs 200000 to the kidnapper and also informed the police. The police managed to trace the source of the mobile phone calls of the kidnapper and then arrested an accused Ammaz s/o Amanat. Later on after interrogating the accused, the police raided his house at Adda Begowala and found the tied body of the boy. It is told that the mouth of the deceased boy was taped due to which he died because of suffocation.

The police have taken the body in custody for postmortem. It is told that the accused, who was a neighbor of the deceased, might had some other accomplices. The police after registering a case have started investigations.

Meanwhile, it is reported that two real brothers were killed and their sister seriously injured on Saturday in a collision between motor cycle and a speeding tractor trolley. According to details, one Shabbir was riding a motor cycle along with his children namely, Eshah (8), Shoaib (6) and Sami (4) when he had a collision with a speeding and brick laden tractor trolley at Badiana-Mautra road near village Chahal, in the limits of the Sadder Sialkot police station.

