Boy injured by Kite string

Rawalpindi

A boy suffered injuries after a kite string slashed his neck here at saidpur road.

According to Rescue 1122,a motorcyclist namely, Riaz was on his way when a kite string struck his son Abdul Rasheed sitting behind him.

The boy was immediately shifted to Holy Family Hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

Kite flying has been banned in Punjab for several years owing to the casualties. Any violation is punishable with imprisonment and fine, or both under under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2009.—APP