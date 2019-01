Rawalpindi

A 10-year old boy was electrocuted in Saidpur area in the jurisdiction of Bani Police station here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a boy namely Imran was playing near his house when he tried to catch a kite hanging at an electric pole and accidentally touched the live electric wire and electrocuted.

Despite ban kite flying was going unnoticed and kites can be seen on sky in various localities of the city.—APP

