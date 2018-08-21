Boy allegedly sexually assaulted, killed

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, in the limits of Jahan Khan Police Station, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, some 30 kilometers off from here.

Irshad Ali Channa, the SHO above mentioned police station confirmed and told this scribe that local people spotted the body of a boy lying at isolated place and alerted the police, following on the information area police moved the body to Taluka Hospital Lakhi Ghulam Shah where he identified as Sheeraz Ahmed, 13, son of Karim Bakhsh Mahar, inhabitant of village Mughrani Mahar, locality of Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil of Shikarpur district.

