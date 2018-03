Boxing final today

Islamabad

The final competitions of All Pakistan Inter University Boxing Championship will held on Thursday here at National Fast University.

In 49 kg, Sheroz of Punjab University and Sadam of Sind University have qualified for final.

In 52 kg, Arjon komar of Sindh University and Abdul Wali of Punjab University have reached in final.

In 56 Kkg, Muhammad Shoaib of Central University of Punjab and Muhammad Hassan of Lahore Government University have reached in final.

In 60kg, Amir Khan of Sindh University and Saif Ali of University of Central Punjab qualified for final.

In 64 kg, Umeed Khan of BUTIM and Mohibullah of University of Central Punjab have reached in final.

In 69 kg, Ajmal Khan of Punjab University and Ali Haider of Sindh have entered in the final.

In 75 kg, Sheryar of Punjab University and Taimoor of Peshawar have reached in final while in 81 Kg, Jehanzaib of Sindh University and Hamza Butt of Central University of Punjab have entered in the final.

A total of 24 universities teams are participating in the Championship.—APP