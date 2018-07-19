Boxers to get training in Iran for Asian Games

Islamabad

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is likely to send boxers for two-weeks training to Iran this month in order to prepare them for Asian Games to take place in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to media persons Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) Secretary, Lt. Col. (R) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung said currently the boxers training camp for Asian Games is underway here at Pakistan Sports Comp-

lex.

“A total of 18 male and 6 female boxers are being trained by coaches Arshad Hussain, Ali Bux and Ramzan in the camp,” he said.

He said we are planning a tour to Iran from July 21 to August 8 (two weeks) in order to train the boxers for the Games. “Currently we are working to get visas for the boxers and as soon as we get them we will send the boxers to Iran,” he said.—APP

