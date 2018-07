LONDON : Pakistan-origin British boxer, Amir Khan has announced to donate one million rupees for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Amir Khan said on Sunday he was pleased to announce one million rupees to fund established for the major projects.

The international boxer further stated that he was currently busy in fight and after gets free will extend further donation for Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Share on: WhatsApp