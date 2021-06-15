PSL 2021: Bowlers star as Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars

ABU DHABI – Quetta Gladiators Tuesday defeated Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs in match number 23 of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Gladiators’ pace attack ripped through Qalandars’ batting line as the latter failed to achieve the target of 159 runs.

Usman Shinwari and Khurram Shahza from the purple force took up three wickets each while Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Nawaz two wickets each, leaving Qalandars helpless.

From Qalandars, Tim David remained top scorer with 46 while no other player including Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar and Mohammad Hafeez could score above 20.

All the team players were sent to pavilion by Gladiators at 140 runs.

Earlier today, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first.

From Gladiators, Jake Weatherald remained top scorer with 48 runs while Sarfram Ahmed made 34 off 26 balls while Azam Khan thrashed 33 off 18 balls, helping team to set a reasonable target.

Qalandars’ James Faulkner took up three wickets while Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan claimed one wicket each.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan