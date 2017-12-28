Bowler becomes more alert if he misses his maiden wicket of a no ball: Malinga

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

There are five other “unlucky” Test cricketers in the list, but England’s Tom Curran is the only bowler, who, while playing in his debut Test, grabbed the wicket of the batsman at his individual score of 99 runs. In the ongoing Ashes Test in Melbourne, his victim David Warner was survived.

India’s Stuart Binny (4th Test), Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, England’s Ben Strokes and Mark Wood and Australia’s Michael Beer complete the list of the bowlers who missed the maiden Test wicket because of a no ball.

“Every bowler’s dream is to get the maiden wicket at the earliest but when he gets the wicket and if the umpire calls it a no ball, he gets very very disappointed and the same was the case with me”, Lasith Malinga, the 35-year-old Sri Lankan fast bowler, speaking exclusively over his mobile from Colombo said.

In 2004, Malinga missed his maiden Test wicket of a no ball against Australia (TIO Stadium, Darwin). “The bowler, however, has opportunity to grab the maiden wicket in the same innings (or the same Test match) and that will make him to work harder”.

“If his maiden wicket is missed of a no bowler, he becomes more alert and then he tries to bowl better deliveries and the batsman is liable to commit mistake and loses his wicket early”, adds Malinga. “Missing wicket of a no ball is a good learning experience for the bowler”.

Curran missed the chance to ensure Warner is deprived of the century. “The bowler should not be disappointed for this reason. Any maiden wicket of a batsman, who has either scored a century or a double century is the prize wicket”, Malinga signed off.