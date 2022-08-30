Bournemouth has parted ways with manager Scott Parker after just four games into the new Premier League season.

The Englishman is the first manager to be relieved of his duties this season.

In a statement released on the Club’s website, Bournemouth’s owner eluded to the reason for his sacking.

I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Bournemouth has gotten off to a terrible start in the Premier League under Scott Parker after earning promotion last season. They were mauled 9-0 in what turned out to be Paker’s last game as manager.

The club is also one of the favourites to be relegated back to the League Championship.

Gary O’Neil has been announced as interim manager with Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick as his assistants.