Bounty on Modi’s head!

India has been committing inhuman violence in occupied Jammu & Kashmir since 1947, martyred lacs of freedom-loving people. Amnesty International (AI) declared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moodi as an International Terrorist, keeping in view his record of atrocities. It also asked the United Nations for compelling India to permit its Agencies for visiting the occupied territory to investigate human rights abuses. The decision of AI is in fact based on record – of which history is testimony to it. India committed/committing massacre in Kashmir, Gujarat, minorities, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, joint ventures with Israel – also a terrorist state – proxy war against Pakistan from Afghanistan and the likes. It is, however, nonsense that countries – like the US – are quick to fix head bounty on Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a supporter of justice and freedom fighters – yet, silent in case of Modi, PM of India!!

This act shows vested interests clearly. And, this is also bringing region more volatile and insecure. In fact today people of world-over are seeking answer from UN that why this august body does not consider and take punitive action against “BJP, RSS, RAW and the likes” for fanning terrorism over the world? The UN can also place India on the FATF black list or, a case ‘certainly’ can be registered against Modi in International Court of Justice in lieu of spreading terrorism against humanity. The fact of the matter is that Modi is not only spilling blood of Muslims but also, Christians, low-castes and believers of other faiths also!

The possibility of a full-fledged war in the region cannot be ruled out in the present scenario. And, if happens will have disastrous consequences, due to nuclear capability of both countries – Pakistan and India. So, on the basis of historical facts, justice demands that Uncle Sam should fix bounty of Modi’s head, first ‘logically and legally’ instead of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

