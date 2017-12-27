Boult, Taylor lead New Zealand to series sweep over West Indies

Christchurch

Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult shared six wickets as New Zealand beat the West Indies by 66 runs in the rain-affected third One Day International Tuesday to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series.

New Zealand made 131-4, batting first after winning the toss in a match reduced to 23 overs per side. The West Indies slumped to 9-5 flirting with the lowest-ever score in an ODI before finishing 99-9 as they chased a target adjusted to 166 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Santner took 3-15 from five overs and Boult had 3-18 as the West Indies run chase crumbled.

West Indies captain Jason Holder made 34 from 21 balls and put on 48 in a sixth wicket partnership with Rovman Powell (11) to carry the West Indies past Zimbabwe’s record low score of 35, then past the West Indies’ own low mark of 54.

Nikita Miller then made 20 and Shannon Gabriel 12 in an unbroken 26-run partnership for the last wicket. “It was an outstanding performance today,” New Zealand captain Latham said. “It was nice to be able to get back on there after the rain delays. I thought we managed to scrap for a total and the way the boys came out and did the job with the ball was outstanding.”

Latham said Ross Taylor’s unbeaten innings of 47 from 54 balls made the critical difference between the teams after New Zealand had slumped to 26-3 early in its innings.

“I think it was about building a partnership with Ross, trying to take it as deep as possible,” he said. “I don’t think we forecast as much rain as there was but it was nice we managed to get back out there, increase the run rate a bit then do the job with the ball.”—Agencies