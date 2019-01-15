Bought properties by earning through sewing machines: Aleema

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, who is named as one of the ‘benamidars’ of a property in the UAE, claimed on Monday that she bought properties from the money she earned through sewing machines.

Aleema Khan appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday as a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard a case pertaining to the assets owned by Pakistanis abroad.

Answering reporters’ questions after the hearing, Aleema said she bought properties by earning through sewing machines. “People poke fun at sewing machines, which employ thousands [of people]. Many women in Pakistan earn their livelihoods from sewing,” she said, adding that the sewing business was bringing foreign exchange into the country.

“You can check my wealth statement, I have been working and earning for myself for the past 20 years,” she claimed. On being named a ‘benamidar’ of the prime minister, she said she had been given properties from her parents, not from her brother.

Aleema Khanum refuted allegations against her for acquiring foreign assets through Shaukat Khanum’s charity fund and other illegal means.

In her reply to the court, Khanum claimed that rumours were being spread against her over foreign holdings. She clarified that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre was formed in memory of her late mother. Khanum added that an international firm conducts an audit of the funds given to the hospital.

