Boubyan completes iMAL Islamic core banking platform upgrade

Kuwait City

Path Solutions is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the successful upgrade of iMAL Islamic core banking platform at Boubyan Bank. Established in 2004, Boubyan Bank is the first fully-fledged Islamic bank in the state of Kuwait operating in four segments; Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury. The bank provides a variety of banking services in compliance with the provisions of the noble Islamic Sharia to individuals and corporate customers. In 2009, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) became the majority shareholder of the bank. The bank’s decision to upgrade to the new iMAL R14 version comes as an important part of a plan to transform the bank into an all-digital platform to deliver efficiency, enhanced customer experience and lower operational costs.—Agencies

