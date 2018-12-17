Both pasted and attached

It is humbly submitted “to err is human” even with the “gurus” of brands and brand-makers! In question here is mostly a rampant crisis of communication referring to students, faculty, researchers, professionals and mass media so erroneously addressed by brand names in communication without naming but sharing respectfully for rectification.

The reality check of academic, professional and corporate nature and for social, print and electronic media generally reflects of an alarming lack of concentration span in verbal and written communication at large. Despite lofty ideals and rosy claims in educational, business and media excellence, lack of communication skills continues to rip our social fabric apart at personal, professional and political levels. Lack of concentration span and lack of communication skills are two glaring question marks?

First question, “gurus, experts, specialists” can answer with all the wisdom linked to their branded names or titles. For example, communication experts cut a sorry figure when they present marathon, complicated and distracting courses in communication skills. It is a test of their devising and conducting courses catering to low concentration span of students, teachers, researchers, media and professionals: For instance, reducing four long and boring pages of a course into a couple of clear, comprehensive and convincing paragraphs of a course outline!

Secondly, with all the worldly and branded dignity and honour associated with our communication maestros and mistresses, they are expected to deviate from the set and stereotype methods in communication skills to innovate and present the same with convincing and overwhelming traits and habits in positive thinking so that future professionals and politicians become accustomed to and acclimatized with learning to co-exist mutually and cheerfully with conflicting viewpoints. Tough ask in innovation and insight from none but our illustrious and branded communication gurus!

PARVEZ JAMIL

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp