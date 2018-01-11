Botanical garden to be milestone for protecting biodiversity, nature: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan Thursday said that Botanical Garden, would be set up in the Federal Capital to help protect the biodiversity and nature.

The minister expressed these view while inaugurating the construction of boundary wall of the South Asia’s first “Zoo Botanical Garden.” The construction work on Botanical Garden boundary wall on 785 acre lands with the cost of the Rs100 million would be completed at the earliest.

A botanical garden is a place dedicated to the collection, cultivation and display of a wide range of plants labeled with their botanical names.

The idea of the zoo-cum-botanical garden was first incorporated in the master plan of Islamabad in 1968 and subsequently a land measuring 583 acres situated in four revenue estates of Mohra Noor, Phulgran, Atthal and Mallot was also allocated to the Zoological Survey of Pakistan in 1989.

Mushahidullah said that biodiversity was very important for the country’s economy, social development and survival of human beings.

“There are many benefit attached with the biodiversity at national level along international advantages. The protection of biodiversity must be priority in the countries like Pakistan where social and economic development can play an important role in elimination of poverty,” he added.

The minister said according to global biodiversity “Our Look” reported reduction in the country’s biodiversity was leading to nature towards destruction. He said “We need collective efforts to deal with climatic changes and keep balance in the country environment.”

He further highlighted that Zoological survey of Pakistan was playing an active role despite having limited resources He said the objective of the boundary wall was to protect the land from the encroachers, adding, the project would also help create awareness and educate the people about the importance of greenery.

He said indigenous plant species would be planted in the garden, inviting the corporate sector to join hands with the ministry in this regard.

He vowed to increase the country’s forest cover from five to 12 percent in the coming years, and urged the public and private sectors to join the ministry’s efforts to achieve the task in an effective manner.

Orignally published by NNI