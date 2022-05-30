The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010.

Celtics held off a late charge from the Miami Heat to win the game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals and set a date with the Golden State Warriors.

Playing in their second consecutive 7-game series, Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 24 before the Boston Celtics almost blew the win in the final seconds but managed to eke out a 100-96 win.

The Celtics led by as many as 17 points in the contest before Miami cut the lead to two with under a minute to play.

Their comeback eventually fell short as Heat missed crucial shots down the stretch.

Despite the loss, Jimmy Butler dropped a game-high 35 points while playing every single second of the 48 minutes in the contest with his and Bam Adebayo’s 25 points accounting for 60 of his team’s 96 total points.