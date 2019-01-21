Bostan hopes positive news from PM’s visit of Qatar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), Malik Bostan Khan has said that at least three positive news are expected from the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit of Qatar.

He said that US dollar is being traded in the range of Rs138 and Rs139, adding that if an atmosphere of political uncertainty was created, the national economy will bear the repercussions. Malik Bostan said that if Pakistan is able to get deferred payment facility on imported gas from Qatar, the country will sail out of economic crisis in three years.

He said Pakistan’s delegation visiting Qatar would also discuss human resource and security exports to Qatar, which will give a boost to remittances. Bostan said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great economic weapon, and a carefully framed policy is needed to use it in the benefit of Pakistan. He said the government was leading the nation in the right direction adding that receiving assistance from friendly countries before going to IMF will help in improving country’s economic situation. Malik Bostan said all the political stakeholders should avoid political confrontation in the larger national interest.

Share on: WhatsApp