Bosnia’s envoy calls for promoting bilateral trade

A trade delegation from Bosnia will visit Karachi very soon, said Bosnia’s Ambassador Sakib Forik, in a meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, here on Thursday.

The Bosnia’s envoy, who called on the Sindh Governor at the Governor House, emphasized upon the need for increasing bilateral trade from existing $30 million. The Ambassador said Pakistan is a trust-worthy friend and the people of Bosnia respect Pakistan’s moral and diplomatic and social support.

The Sindh Governor told the Bosnia’s envoy that Pakistan has played a vital role in war against terrorism. The international community should contribute with practical measures for Pakistan’s economy, he added.

The Sindh Governor said that Pakistan continue to extend moral, political and social support to Bosnia. He said Bosnia’s people are a brave nation as they rendered great sacrifices for their freedom.

Bilateral ties, trade, investment, exchange of business and cultural delegations and other topics of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The Governor Sindh said that besides the improvement in industrial, trade, business and other activities.—APP

