Bosnian envoy lauds Pak Army’s UN missions role

Islamabad

Staff Reporter

The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mr Sakib Foric called on the National Security Adviser Lt. General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Monday morning. Besides matters of mutual interest, the matters pertaining to the improvement of bilateral relations and regional security situation were discussed. National Security Adviser expressed his pleasure to receive the worthy guest and said that Bosnia is a great nation with rich history.

The Ambassador said that strategically, Pakistan is a very important country. He acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment against terrorism and the measures taken by Pakistan government to promote peace and stability in the region and to improve law and order situation within the country. ‘The way Pakistan is facing and responding effectively to multidimensional challenges is truly remarkable’ he said.

He also conveyed the desire of his leadership to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries by promoting cooperation in multiple areas, particularly in defense, defense production and economy. In trade and industry both the countries have immense potential to increase the volume, he added. He also applauded the role of Pak-Army in different UN Missions. To strengthen bilateral ties, both sides agreed to increase the momentum of interaction at all levels.