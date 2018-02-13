Bosnian envoy invites Minister Rais Murtaza to Trade Fair

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric, Monday, invited Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan to Bosnia for trade fair, scheduled to be held on 26-28 April 2018.

In a meeting here Federal Minister welcomed the Ambassador and said that this visit would be reflective of the increasing ties between Pakistan and Bosnia and would certainly provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various sectors.

Federal Minister said he will inform about Pakistan’s participation after consulting with high officials.

The Ambassador appreciated the steps taken by the present government towards improving law & order and putting in place a business friendly environment in the country.

Both the dignitaries recalled that the highest point of the bilateral relations in 2016 was the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan who visited Bosnia & Herzegovina from 20-22 December 2016 on the invitation of the Chairman Council of Ministers Dr. Denis Zvizdic.

The visit was highly successful as the Prime Minister had meetings with all the high-level dignitaries including Chairman of the Presidency, its members, Chairman Council of Ministers, heads of Parliaments and Head of Islamic Community.

The PM also addressed a business forum organized by the Foreign Trade Chamber of Bosnia & Herzegovina. This visit has reinvigorated the bilateral relations between the two countries as both the sides have realized the need to improve the relations especially related to the trade and economic.

The Prime Minister invited the Bosnia leadership to visit Pakistan. It was also decided to send a Pakistan business delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina in order to explore economic opportunities.