Bosnia, Pakistan friendship time-tested

Staff Reporter

Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric has said his country greatly values relations with Pakistan adding bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries are constantly on the move in all fields.

He said the friendship between Bosnia and Pakistan is time-tested.

The Bosnian ambassador said this while speaking on the occasion of National Day of Bosnia & Herzegovina. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar, Governor KPK Shah Farman and others attended the national day reception.

Ambassador Foric further said Bosnia and Pakistan have been cooperating closely which each other at various forums.

He said military cooperation between the two countries is also strengthening with the each passing day.

The Bosnian ambassador further said Pakistan was among the first countries that recognized Bosnian independence in 1992. Bosnian people are indebted to Pakistan for its support when Bosnia was passing through hard times.

The ambassador hoped relations between the two countries will grow further even in the days to come.

The ambassador also gave souvenirs to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff committee General Zubair in his address suggested institutionalizing bilateral engagement with Bosnian and Herzegovina adding our bonds of friendship with Bosnia will grow even stronger in the days to come. The audience present on the occasion observed one minute silence to pay respects to the martyrs of Chinese consulate attack.

