Bosan appreciates efforts of PARC scientists

Seed processing, storage complex inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research inaugurated Seed Processing and Storage Complex at National Agriculture Research Center, Islamabad. The Seed Processing and Storage Complex facility comprise of a multi-crop fully automatic high-tech seed plant, six seed stores and cold storage facility for long term storage of seed. The seed plant is a multi crop processing facility and can process 3-5ton seed of Maize, Wheat, Soybean, Canola, Oat and Pulses per hour.

Sikandar Hyat Khan Bosan appreciated the efforts of PARC scientists to introduce such highly efficient seed processing facility at NARC. While his visit he also showed great interest in the newly introduced maize cob-picker and de-husker. The ceremony was attended by Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, all Members of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Director General Federal Seed Certification & Registration, Member Food Security and Climate Change Planning Commission and agriculture scientists.

Sharing his views, Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Chairman, PARC said that we have to work very hard to implement new technology based research results to our fields. The Chairman, PARC also highlighted PARC’s new interventions and projects.