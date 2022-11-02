Borussia Dortmund is reportedly willing to listen to offers for their prized midfielder Jude Bellingham for next summer and has decided on a price tag that will make the Englishman the most expensive sale in the club’s history.

According to multiple reports, the German club will ask for a reported fee of £130 million which will overtake the £120 million Barcelona paid for Ousmane Dembele back in the 2017/18 season.

Jude Bellingham has become a central part of Borussia Dortmund since moving to the Bundesliga club from Birmingham in 2020 even being named one of the captains of the team despite being just 19 years old.

His performances have also paved the way for his inclusion in England’s national team where he is guaranteed a place in the squad that will travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

His asking price could rise further if he ends up faring well for England in the tournament.

The England native is expected to be courted by the biggest clubs in the world with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid and even Bayern Munich all expected to be in the sweepstakes for the midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was linked with Bellingham this summer before Dortmund vetoed the sale due to Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City. The Reds may also miss out on Champions League football next year after an up-and-down season which may also prove to be detrimental to their chances of landing Bellingham.