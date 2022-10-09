Borussia Dortmund scored two late goals to secure a stunning draw against Bayern Munich at home in the season’s first Der Klassiker.

Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane seemed to have secured an easy win for the visitors but Youssoufa Moukoko and Anthony Modeste had other ideas, scoring late on to secure a point after a 2-2 draw.

Bayern came to Dortmund’s stomping groundings showing some revival in form after a horrid start to the season, and it showed in their play as they dominated the early exchanges before Goretzka finally put them ahead in the 33rd minute with a low-driven shot.

The hosts replied in a befitting manner, testing Manuel Neuer through Raphael Guerreiro but remained behind till the halftime whistle blew.

Bayern regrouped in time and were quicker out of the blocks in the second half with Sadio Mane going close with a diving header in front of an open goal in the 49th minute before Sane unleashed a fierce shot in the 53rd minute that ended up in the back of the net despite Alexander Meyer getting his hand to it.

With Bayern heading for a routine win, Dortmund needed a miracle to stage a comeback with time quickly running out. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who has rescued his side in the past, popped up with a goal in the 74th minute to set up a nervy finale.

He also became the youngest scorer in the history of Der Klassiker with his goal.

Anthony Modeste then went close in the 83rd minute only to be denied by Neuer before the French striker found the net with a header in the fifth minute of added time to secure a memorable draw.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich now sit 4th and 3rd on the league table respectively with 16 points each.