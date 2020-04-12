Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

LONDON

After a week spent at St Thomas’ Hospital, Boris Johnson was discharged on Sunday and went to recover at Chequers, the country estate of British prime ministers, officials said. The 55-year-old leader will not be immediately returning to work, on the advice of his medical staff, a Downing Street spokesman said. “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery at Chequers,” he said. “He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ (Hospital) for the brilliant care he has received. “All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.” Johnson, who was admitted to the state-run central London hospital last Sunday and spent Monday to Thursday in its intensive care unit, had earlier voiced his gratitude to his carers there.–AFP