BoR continues crackdown against encroachers, land mafia

Board of Revenue Punjab crackdown continues against Illegal encroachers and land mafia continues across the province.

This was stated by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar in statement issued here on Saturday. Giving details of the crackdown against land mafia during the last 48 hours, he said that 30 acres of government land worth Rs.4 crore 51 lakh one thousand had been retrieved in district Vehari.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said that BOR goal was to retrieve

all the state lands across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,941 acres of land worth Rs 485.10 billion have been retrieved.

In which about 4245 acres of urban state lands worth 67.32 billion rupees

While 1 lakh 87 thousand 696 acres 4 kanals of rural government lands worth Rs. 417.79 billion were included.