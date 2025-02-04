BoP’s employee commits suicide by jumping from Gang Ram Hospital’s building in Lahore

LAHORE – A woman has allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the Ganga Ram Hospital in Lahore.

The deceased has been identified as Saima, who was reportedly an employee of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) as an employee card was recovered from her belongings.

The hospital administration has clarified that the woman was not admitted for any treatment, adding that she was mental patient. The officials further revealed that Saima jumped from a window at second floor of the hospital.

The woman, who is the mother of a 12-year-old boy, had separated from her husband and was residing in Walton area of the city.

The relatives of the woman have also confirmed that she was a mental patient, adding that she had also made a suicide attempt in the past.

Her son was also present in the hospital when she jumped from the building to commit suicide.