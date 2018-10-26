BoP implements state-of-art int’l core banking system

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Bank of Punjab has successfully implemented a state-of-art international core banking system in its entire branch network. The new system is customer centric which will help the bank to offer better service to its customers. In the new system all branches of the bank will be able to service the entire customer base irrespective of the customer’s own branch.

It will not only enable the bank to introduce new products and services for its clients but will also achieve better control over banking operations. The new technology platform implemented by the bank has opened up opportunities for the bank for introducing innovative technology based services which were not feasible under the legacy system previously in use of the bank.

