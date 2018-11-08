Staff Report

Lahore

With reference to the recent media reports regarding data breach in Pakistani banks, The Bank of Punjab would like to assure its customers that their data with the Bank is secure.

BOP attaches high priority to data security and has deployed necessary technology to monitor and protect its data against such challenges.

The Bank would like to confirm that no customers of the bank have been affected in the reported incident. Customers can continue to use BOP’s banking services with confidence that their Bank will always take necessary measures to safeguard their data.

