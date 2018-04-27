BOP announces financial results

Lahore

A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was held here recently wherein Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2017and Un-audited Financial Statements for 1st quarter of year 2018ended March 31, 2018 were approved by the Board.

The financial viability created through capital management measures and superb performance of the Bank in the past few years has enabled the Bank to take an important step of fully providing for the legacy Non-performing loans portfolio (NPLs), covered through Letters of Comfort (LOCs) issued by the Government of Punjab (GOPb), as of December 31, 2017 i.e. well before the expiry date of December 31, 2018.

All stakeholders are well aware of the fact that financial mess created by imprudent lending decisions of previous management forced the Bank to agree upon a way forward with the Regulator and Sponsors which included certain NPLs provisioning relaxations. And while the Bank has been continuously posting phenomenal financial results in past few years, benefit of Bank’s performance could not be fully passed on to the shareholders due to said relaxations constraining payouts under the applicable Prudential Regulations. Therefore, the BOD took the historic step of making full provision and that too full one year prior to the expiry of the LOCs to make good the provisioning shortfall thereby meeting the SBP’s provisioning requirements and also paving way to meet Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) requirement through a comprehensive Capital Management Plan. As such, major impediment hindering Dividend payouts to shareholders now stands removed.

It is pertinent to mention that providing legacy NPLs is no way adversely affecting Bank’s resolve to recover the same through all available legal means. The Bank would continue to make vigorous efforts as before for recovery of these NPLs and future recovery would provide additional boost to Bank’s profitability.—PR