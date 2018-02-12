Boosting trade ties

It is quite good and welcome to note that Pakistan and Jordan have agreed to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations to make the existing rather meagre 75 million US dollars bilateral trade commensurate with the excellent political ties existing between the two brotherly Islamic countries.

According to media, the commendable agreement has emerged during a meeting of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King Abdullah-11 of Jordan the other day after the Jordanian ruler arrived on a two day visit to Pakistan.

Kind Abdullah held delegation level talks with PM Abbasi during which the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanged views as how to further expand these relations in a variety of fields. The Jordanian King and host PM also reviewed regional situation with particular focus on the Middle East in the aftermath of recognition of Jerusalem by the US President as the capital of Israel .

The PM on the occasion quite rightly and emphatically expressed Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the just cause of Palestine and reiterated Islamabad’s rejection of the Washington decision besides briefing the visiting dignitary on the current situation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan’s determined and result-oriented counter-terrorism efforts and its commitment towards regional peace and security.

It is worth mentioning here that King Abdullah has visited Pakistan after eleven long years, his visit is a reflection of the close brotherly relations between Jordan and Pakistan and quite appropriately was given a red carpet welcome on. Despite the visit of the Hashemite King being short, it will certainly go a long way in promoting existing brotherly relations and enhancing trade and investment to the desirable level between the two countries.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

