ADDRESSING an event organized by Pakistani Diaspora in Tokyo, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan. He mentioned that both the countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock. This renewed focus on Pakistan-Japan relations holds immense promise for economic growth, cultural exchanges and shared progress in various sectors.

Pakistan and Japan share a longstanding history of friendship and collaboration. Diplomatic relations were established in 1952, shortly after Pakistan gained independence. Over the years, both nations have consistently worked towards strengthening bilateral ties through trade, development projects and cultural exchanges. Japan has been an invaluable partner for Pakistan’s development efforts. In the 1960s, Japan provided substantial financial assistance, contributing to the establishment of various industrial projects and infrastructure development. Moreover, Japanese investment has played a significant role in boosting Pakistan’s automobile, electronics and textile sectors. Japan is undoubtedly a technologically advanced country and Pakistan can benefit from it but the emphasis should also be on the transfer of technology. In the automobile sector, the Japanese companies have been operating in Pakistan over the last many decades but still they import parts from Japan. Hence, the focus should also be on technology transfer including in the automobile sector which will really add more value to this relationship. Despite historical ties, bilateral trade between the two nations has not reached its full potential. However, with concerted efforts, the trade volume can be significantly increased. Pakistan offers a range of opportunities to Japanese investors, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure development, energy, agriculture and information technology. The strategic location of Pakistan as a gateway to Central and South Asia opens new avenues for connectivity and regional trade. Japanese investment in these areas would not only benefit Pakistan’s economy but also provide a launch-pad for Japanese businesses to access regional markets. Japan’s expertise in technology, innovation and disaster management can greatly benefit Pakistan. Collaborative efforts in these fields can facilitate knowledge transfer and capacity building, enabling Pakistan to tackle pressing challenges effectively. Moreover, joint research projects, academic collaboration and cultural exchanges will promote people-to-people connections and strengthen the bond between the two nations. Japan also offers massive job opportunities across various sectors and we should also capitalize on this potential.