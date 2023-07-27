Akhunzada Fazle Haq Mardan

Commissioner Mardan Division Yousaf Rahim has said that a number of activities are being organized from the platform of Reading Club to restore the broken connection of students with books, which are showing positive results.

He was addressing a special function organized by the Reading Club at his office on the occasion of distribution of cash prizes to the position holders of the spelling bee competitions held the other day. Additional Commissioner Mardan Naeem Akhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Engineer Shahzeb, Reading Club Focal Person Assistant Commissioner Mardan Ayesha Tahir, AAC Khola Haqdar, students, teachers and parents participated in the ceremony.

Commissioner Mardan said that there are more than 37,000 books on various topics in the Mardan Public Library and new books on modern sciences and arts are being added to this library while efforts are underway for keeping the public libraries of Mardan and Swabi open for readers for expanded hours. He said that in order to further expand the activities of the Reading Club, work is also underway to develop it on an institutional basis.

Commissioner Mardan Yousaf Rahim said that in the first phase reading club has been organized in five boys and five girls schools of Mardan and soon it is being implemented in more schools in urban and rural areas so that in this age of social media and mobile phones we may be able to re-establish the relationship of students with books.