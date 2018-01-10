Books, schoolbags, umbrellas distributed among open air school children

CDA to name a block of model school after Master Ayub

Zubair Qureshi

In order to recognize services and selfless efforts of Master Ayub, a shining star on capital’s horizon for the poor girls and boys of the underprivileged classes, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a belated decision to name an under construction block of its model school after him.

Besides, the authority would provide all possible facilities in the open air school Master has been running for 35 years in a park of Sector F-6 on self-help basis.

Member Administration, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Yasir Pirzada visited the school on Wednesday and distributed books, school bags, toys, clothes and other items among the school children. On this occasion, a large number of school children, Master Ayub, officers and officials of CDA were also present.

Yasir Pirzada said that the efforts of Master Ayub were commendable as he has been providing quality education to the poor and needy children by utilizing his own limited resources. He said that Master Ayub is a role model for those people who remain frustrated in their lives despite the best ever available resources to them. He said that Mr. Ayub’s work was unbelievable as in the developed countries, NGOs and proper institutions have been established to perform same job which is being solely performed by him. Member Administration, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada said that despite the limited salary, Master Ayub has been spending 1/3 of his pay on the education of these children in the open air school, adding that this is the best example and an open message to those remained unaware of the social responsibilities.

Yasir Pirzada said that he was aware of the great services of Master Ayub. After taking charge of his current assignment, he not only promoted Master Ayub but also arranged potable water, sanitation system, lights and umbrellas in the open air school to contribute in the just cause. It is a great honour for CDA that in recognition of outstanding services in the field of education, President of Pakistan conferred Pride of Performance on Master Ayub. On the other hand, President of Turkey also invited him to Istanbul and awarded him for his services.

He also visited different classes of the open air school asked question related to the curriculum. He also distributed books, pencils, school bags and other education related items to the children.