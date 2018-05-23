Books dispatched to over two lakh students

Staff Reporter

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has so far dispatched text books to its over two lakh and sixty thousands students of Matric, F.A. and BA-level who had registered themselves for spring 2018 semester.

According to the University’s Mailing Department, the process of books’ mailing to Matric to graduate-level will be completed by early next month. Later, the students of post-graduate will start getting the books.

In all the University will send books and allied material to its around seven lakh students, through smart use of new technology.

It was being ensured that the students could get the same at the earliest so that they submit their academic assignments within stipulated time-schedule.

On the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, a new computerized tracking system has been introduced, facilitating the students to check the books’ mailing status.

A new computerized tracking system has also been developed through which the student using website can simply enter his/her roll number and registration number to track the mailing package.

The students have been advised to contact their relevant post offices in case of delay in the books’ delivery.

The relevant staff has also been advised to ensure accuracy in the mailing system to avoid any inconvenience at the students’ level.

In case of delay in receipt of books, students have been advised to contact University’s helpline: 051-111-112-468. They can also contact on email address: [email protected]