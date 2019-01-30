Bookmakers rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday arrested two bookmakers and recovered Rs 3200 cash stake money, three mobile phones, a laptop, a register, two internet devices used for gambling and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Bank ground, Raja Car Parking area in its jurisdiction and arrested two gamblers namely Sheikh Imran and Faisal Jadoon who were allegedly bookmakers and involved in gambling over a cricket match.—APP

