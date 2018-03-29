Booking commences for Daehan Shehzore

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sales have commenced for the famous Daehan Shehzore across Pakistan. Daehan Dewan Motor Company (DDMC) that unveiled the popular light commercial vehicle last month, opened its doors to the customers who were anxiously waiting to own the latest model of Shehzore once again.

The customers can visit 3S Daehan dealerships close to their location mainly at Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Mirpur AJK, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Hyderabad and Quetta to have a hands-on experience of the vehicle. Additionally, the company has established its own Daehan Display and Product Support Centre at Karachi for customer service and assistance.

DDMC has also released informative print ads in the prominent newspapers providing description of Shehzore and its salient features. Besides the radio ads, the company has also released a TV commercial that is being aired on the satellite and cable TV networks.

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) assembly plant has resumed production. DDMC, after the successful launch of Daehan Shehzore will enter the passenger car segment with the introduction of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) produced by SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), Korea’s 4th largest automobile manufacturer.