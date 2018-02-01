Book written in Urdu will enable large number of Pakistanis to know about China

‘Living imprints of Chinese Culture’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Group Captain S M Hali has done a remarkable job by writing a book that introduces Chinese culture particularly ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of the great nation’s list of etiquette so that first-time visitors may not feel much difficulty in embracing the differences in that society. Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen (R) Ehsan-ul-Haq said this while addressing the launching ceremony of the book “Cheeni Saqafat kay Tabinda Naqoosh,” or as in English we would say “Living Imprints of Chinese Culture” as the chief guest here on Wednesday. He called the cultural identity of Chinese society a ‘soft power’ that counts ultimately and stands out distinctly among other cultures on account of its diversity and rich history. Today, when the world is witnessing “Trumpian” arrogance, Chinese civilization offers the alternate solution as it respects other cultures, traditions and faiths of the world, he said.

The book launch was organized by the China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI). Deputy Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy Mr Zhao Lijian, Chairman of the ISSI former Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, former Executive Director (ED) Lok Virsa Uxi Mufti, the author of the book SM Hali and former Ambassador and Director, Chinese Studies Centre, School of Social Sciences and Humanities at National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad (NUST) Syed Hasan Javed also spoke on the occasion and discussed merits of the book which is the third in series of books introducing China to Pakistani society. A large number of dignitaries and notable personalities including Nisar A Memon, Gen Asad Durrani, Amna Malik, foreign diplomats, scholars, journalists and students attended the book launching ceremony.

Gen Ehsan was of the view that the all-weather time-tested relationship between Pakistan and China stood out as a perfect example in the international community. This multi-dimensional strategic partnership has always been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and has steadily deepened over the decades.” Zhao Lijian called the book a great effort to introduce Chinese culture to Pakistan. He said the book was based on deep research and thorough study. The writer, he said, has undertaken the task to introduce the diverse aspects of Chinese culture to his readers.

He highlighted two aspects: first, that this book is written in Urdu, which will ensure maximum readership in Pakistan; secondly, the author has incorporated a chapter on Chinese etiquettes, which Mr Zhao said is extremely significant. These etiquettes, he added are important not only in China but prove useful while interacting with people the world over.

Uxi Mufti stated that China was one of the most ancient civilizations of the world. He talked at length about Chinese artistry and commended the insight and broad vision of the early leadership of modern China who encouraged ethnic minorities and promoted cultural expression. He said every region in China and every ethnic minority has its unique cultural expression.

Earlier Ambassador Khalid Mahmood introduced the author in his welcome remarks. The book explains the significance to Pakistani readers about different dynamics of the Chinese culture, making it a handy reference for Pakistani readers. Ambassador Hasan Javed lauded the extensive research by the author and said that this book is an inspiration for writing more books in Urdu. He said that at the time of CPEC, this book covers the cultural corridor and will serve as a bridge for better cultural connectivity between the two countries.