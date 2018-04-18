Book ‘Usey Tasveer Karna Hai’ launched

A launching ceremony of the book on poetry ‘Usey Tasveer Karna Hai’ by prominent poet Yousaf Khalid was held under auspicious of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) here on Tuesday. Famous poet Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar presided over the ceremony.

Among others, Syed Murtaza Hassan, Naeem Akram Qureshi, prof Tariq Habib, Farkhanda Shamim, Dr Abdi Khurshid,Safdar Raza Safi, Prof Rafiq Sandelvi, Naheed Manzoor and Dr Ehsan Akbar attended the ceremony. Addressing on the occasion, Dr Ehsan Akbar said that Yousaf Khalid’s poetry had made him distinguished poet adding that his poetry was full of color and life.—APP

