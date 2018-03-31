Book titled ‘Nuclear Pakistan, Seeking Security and Stability’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

The second book in the series of Nuclear Pakistan, Seeking Security and Stability written by scholars from academic and scholarly background was launched here at the Islamabad Club with former diplomats, scholars and experts on Pak-India relations in attendance.

The book provides the readers with a critical viewpoint on Pakistan’s position on nuclear security and stability. Speaking at the occasion, Chief Guest of the ceremony, former Foreign Secretary and Foreign Minister Inamul Haque viewed Pakistan should not be apologetic about its nuclear programme. Our nuclear programme serves as a guarantee to safeguard our national interests against any kind of external threat.

Ambassador Tariq Osman Hyder said academic strategic community in Pakistan has been too small for too long. He commented that it was a welcome change that apart from old stalwarts, competent new entrants who were recognized both at home and abroad have also contributed to the book.

“The book is successful not only in projecting various aspects of Pakistan’s nuclear-related search for Security and stability but in provoking thought on issues which need further clarification and exploration,” said he. Former Director General of Arms Control and Disarmament branch of Strategic Plans Division Khalid Banuri critically analyzed the book and inferred that the book is highly readable for students to understand various aspects and for scholars to reflect upon issues raised by authors.

He particularly recommended that further studies be done to interpret the open source data for providing Pakistani perspective without emotive. Head of International Relations department at the University of Lahore,

Rabia Akhtar observed that Pakistan’s response to hostile propaganda has been weak and disjointed.Therefore, this book will help and develop Pakistan’s nuclear narrative which is the need of the time. She said that a takeaway from the book is that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons are not illegal under international law.