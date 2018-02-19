Book published to pay tributes to Dr. Rizvi

The Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan has published a book on life and successes of Director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Dr. Syed Adeebul Hasan Rizvi to pay tributes to his services.

The OUP Book describes different aspects of life of the legend. Childhood hobbies, successes in field of education, formation of Sindh Institute of Urology and Trans-plantation (SIUT) have also been mentioned in the book. The OUP Pakistan sources said that the book was aimed at paying tributes to Dr. Rizvi.—INP

Related