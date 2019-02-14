Book on ‘Fundamentals of Islamic Economics, Finance’ launched

Islamabad

The launching ceremony of the book “Fundamentals of Islamic Economics & Finance” authored by Dr. Atiq uz Zafar, Director General, International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE) and Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Yasin, a Professor of Economics, was held at new campus of the university. Authored by Hafiz Muhammad Yasin and Atiq-uz-Zafar Khan, Fundamentals of Islamic Economics and Finance was originally published by Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2016, and the low-priced edition of this pioneering work has now been published by IPS Press the publishing arm of Institute of Policy Studies, Islamabad under a reprint arrangement exclusively for sale in South Asia and South East Asia territory. Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was the Chief Guest while, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, Ripha International University, was the Guest of Honor on this occasion.Dr. Ayaz, Chairman (CII), urged policymakers in Pakistan to exploit huge potential offered by the discipline to foster economic development in the country. He added that presently evolving free market economic model was merely a new shape of capitalism and its study was only producing workers to serve the model. The framework offered by Islamic economics on the other hand offered much better prospects to cater for the issues that were left unaddressed by the prevailing paradigm.Addressing to the participants of the book launching ceremony Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, IIUI said that Islamic Economic System is the future of the World Economy, while the book “Fundamentals of Islamic Economics & Finance” is a unique work for those who want to know basis of Islamic Economic System. Congratulating both the authors of the book, Dr. Masoom added that Islamic Economics as a distinct discipline emerged in the last quarter of 20th century and the subject is now offered in many universities as part of the curriculum of economics at the undergraduate and graduate level. Dr. Yasin also talked about the need of establishing a Centre of Excellence for Islamic economics, stating that the subject had all the potential to offer solutions for contemporary economic problems. He added that few texts on introduction to Islamic Economics and Finance are available, whereas.—Agencies

