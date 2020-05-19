Book on field isolation center launched

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking at a launching ceremony of Hand Book entitled `Field Isolation Center-Karachi’ that he was proud of the Pakistani people and the resolve of our military who have come together to turn this project of supreme importance from paper to reality. He said that the field Isolation center (FIC) at Expo Centre Karachi has been set up jointly by the Sindh Government and Pakistan army helped by the amazing people of Karachi. “This handbook is an excellent culmination of their efforts. It will help not only other national efforts to curb the spread of covid-19 but also those developing countries that lie in circumstances similar to ours who will use it as a guide map to building isolation centers in their own areas,” he said. He said that a panel of doctors at field isolation center has made a consolidated endeavor to log their experience in the fight against COVID-19 and devise `Standing Operating Procedure/ protocols in the form of the book which would serve as a guideline for smooth establishment of a similar facility in future. He congratulated all those individuals involved in the setting up and operating of FIC. He said that the dedication and commitment to serve their fellow citizens was incomparable. “My best wishes and regards to all are Frontline workers who have been working day and night to not only treat patients of covid-19 but to help in controlling it’s spread in our province,” he said. Shah said that some detractors were saying that he was doing politics on Coronavirus. “Yes, I am doing politics for saving people from the virus and I’ll be doing this because of our people are innocent, simple, therefore they need real service to them,” he said added “I am fighting for survival of the people of Sindh and you are fighting for your survival- this is the difference of the politics,” he told his opponents.The chief minister appreciated doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and volunteers for playing as frontline workers to save the people from the virus.