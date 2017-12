Rawalpindi

The launching ceremony of famous prose writer Hasnain Nazish’s travelogue ‘Diwar-e-Cheen k Saey Talay’ was held here under auspices of LiteraryArt and Cultural Syndicate (LACS) and World Columnist Club in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by renowned intellectual Hafeez Khan. Famous poet and writer Dr. Nisar Turabi was the chief guest on the occasion while Chairperson LACS Farheen Ch. anchored the event.—APP