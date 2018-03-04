A book, Invisible Ties; launch on Saturday

Staff Reporter

A book “Invisible Ties” launching ceremony was held here on Saturday at Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture.

Invisible Ties is authored by Nadya AR. The book launching ceremony was preside by renowned writer Salman Tarik Kureshi while the other panelists including Javed Jabbar and Noorjehan Bilgrami also spoke on the occasion.

A large number of citizen belonging to the different walk of life attended the ceremony.

Salman Tarik Kureshi and other panelists lauded the author for writing informative book.