Book giving an insight into rise of intolerance, frenzy in India launched

‘Rising Hindutva & its Impact on the Region’

Zubair Qureshi

Known for his erudite research and prolific writing, Group Capt (R) SM Hali has come up with yet another scholarly work in the form of his latest book ‘Rising Hindutva & its Impact on the Region’ launched here at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Wednesday.

Ex-Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen (R) Ehsan-ul-Haq was the chief guest at the launching ceremony while those who spoke on the occasion included ex-Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, former Information Minister Nisar Memon, DG ISSI former Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and the author himself.

Gen Ehsan was of the view that the veneer of Gandhi’s non-violence and Nehru’s secularism cast aside, the current trajectory of the Indian leadership is little concerned that such a U-turn from the founding fathers’ vision can result in ominous geopolitical implications.

It is ironic that the western powers have promoted the Indian narrative of an extremist threat to nuclear weapons in Pakistan but now the same forces are shying away from indicating the dangerous trend of “Hindutva” in India, said the general.

Gen Ehsan-ul-Haq said a particularly ominous facet of Hindutva was its ingress into the Indian military.

Inductions, which preach extremist communalism, Hindu supremacy and hatred for minorities, particularly Muslims, are likely to impact the image of the armed forces.

Additionally, he said that careful analysis the book brings forth and consolidates the evidence on the intolerance inherent in Hinduism and its accentuation into extremist interpretation.

He went on to say that the existential challenges that India posed required that Pakistan should be the base of the most accurate and comprehensive research on India.

Earlier, while introducing the book Hali said while writing the book, he made it a point to include the Indian opinions, to showcase that there are sane Indian scholars and critics who recognise the threat emanating from the Hindutva philosophy. Sideways, during the course of writing, he has tried to disprove many of the myths regarding Hindutva, he said.

Hali said it is extremely clear that the Pulwama attack was a pre-meditated attack to draw attention away from the Indian atrocities happening in Kashmir. “We have to be ready to deal with an enemy that is extremely ‘aggressive’ ” he said.

Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi found the book very useful and contemporary political record and analysis of Hindu chauvinism evolving from the margins of the Indian politics to its mainstream.

Nisar Memon called the book a unique addition, useful for all stakeholders, specifically for the people and policymakers of the Hindu Kush, Himalaya Karakoram region.

India must come to terms with the reality that neighbours cannot be changed nor can the common challenges that face both countries he said. In foreign relations, India’s record with its neighbours is dismal.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry called the book special since it comes at a time when India is going through its internal transformation.

Chairman ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood in his concluding remarks said even within the Hindu circles, the Dalits have not been spared. In fact, Hindutva is poisoning the whole polity of India and its society and the situation has worsened with the advent of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

