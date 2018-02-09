Book on folk heritage of Pakistan launched

Zubair Qureshi

A richly illustrated book with deep reading stuff about positive aspects of Pakistan titled “Folk Heritage of Pakistan” was launched at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) here on Thursday.

The book is in fact an anthology of research articles edited by Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed. Ambassador of Japan Takashi Kurai was the chief Guest at the launching ceremony. He called it a beautiful book, which was stuffed with material that turned it into a reference book. He said Pakistan had a diversified culture and its people had one of the oldest cultures and civilisations as the book gave historical linkages, which was beautifully done.

These linkages show from where people of this land came thousands of years ago and what makes me glad is that every picture in this book is joyful and smiling, said Takashi Kurai.

According to speakers, the anthology has touched almost all aspects of life of a highly diversified nation on the western fringes of South Asia. Additional Secretary Foreign Ministry, Tariq Zameer said at a time when our country is a victim of the mindset fanning intolerance such an effort is peaceful. Culture is our identity, which could help fix our ideological directions.

Folk Heritage of Pakistan lacked mediocrity and neither was it boring as most of its genre generally did; while, all the words in it were pleasing, he added. ‘Such a book was extremely required that we can present to foreigners who generally, and quite misleadingly, knew all sensational things about Pakistan which associates it with extremism, but don`t know how rich and diversified our society really is, said Dr. Fouzia Saeed.