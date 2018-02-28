Staff Reporter

The first ever Book Fair of University of Education has been started here in its Township Campus which was inaugurated by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Nizam-ud-Din and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam.

While talking to the media, Dr. Nizam-ud-Din appreciated the efforts of University of Education for arranging such a useful event.On this occasion, Dr. Rauf-i-Azam the Vice Chancellor University of Education said that it is the utmost desire of our University to put its efforts to strengthen the friendship of our students with books.