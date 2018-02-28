Book Fair

Staff Reporter

The first ever Book Fair of University of Education has been started here in its Township Campus which was inaugurated by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Nizam-ud-Din and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-i-Azam.
While talking to the media, Dr. Nizam-ud-Din appreciated the efforts of University of Education for arranging such a useful event.On this occasion, Dr. Rauf-i-Azam the Vice Chancellor University of Education said that it is the utmost desire of our University to put its efforts to strengthen the friendship of our students with books.

