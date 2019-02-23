Book ‘Aalmi Kahanian’ launched

Staff Reporter

A book-launching ceremony of famous litterateur, journalist, translator and artist Zafar Qureshi was held in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Two books namely “Aalmi Kahaniyan 1” and “Aalmi Kahaniyan 2” were released on the occasion.

President of the event Ghazi Salahuddin expressed his views and said that Zafar Qureshi has translated the literary pieces from new international writers, if translations will not be done there will be no sign of international literature.

Professor Dr. Anwar Ahmed Zai commented on Zafar Qureshi’s style saying, “Zafar is an eminent litterateur and all the translated books are the reflection of his interest. Many journalists and litterateurs attended the event and praised Zafar Qureshi for his work.

Journalist Agha Masood Hussain said that Government should bestow an award to Zafar Qureshi for his literary work. While presenting their views the speakers talked about few of the stories from modern literature which were necessary for the readers.

Khawaja Razi Haider, Mehdi Imam, Sultan Ahmed, Khursheed Iqbal, Kamal Asghar and Sattar Javed were the honored guests of this ceremony.

